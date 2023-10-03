'PDA' will decide the future of politics in India: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Oct 3 Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that Bihar’s caste survey is the arithmetical basis of social justice and has established that 'PDA' (pichhde, Dalit, alpsankhyak) will decide the future of politics in India.

He said in a statement on Monday late evening that the caste census was the way ahead to ensure the country’s progress and it was not about a conflict between 85 per cent and the remaining 15 per cent.

“It will open new options for all those who are not dominant. People who propagate the idea that every individual is entitled to his due, will not only back such an exercise but will welcome it as well,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

The Bihar caste census reveals that Other Backward Class (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) comprise 63 per cent of the state’s population.

The statistics put the Scheduled Castes population at 9.65 per cent and that of Schedule Tribes at 1.68 per cent.

The population of the members of the General category stands at 15.52 per cent.

The report also revealed that Hindus comprise 81.99 per cent of the population while the Muslim share is 17.7 per cent.

“Those who really want to give everyone their due, want a caste census. The BJP-led government at the Centre should get a caste census done across the country. Once communities realise their share in population, it will instil a sense of confidence in them. This, in turn, will lead to social consciousness in the society and restore people’s faith in social justice as well and bond them together,” he explained.

