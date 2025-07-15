PDP MLA in J&K slams CAT decision to scrap knowledge of Urdu as essential for Naib Tehsildar aspirants

Srinagar, July 15 Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) MLA, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para on Tuesday reacted sharply to the decision of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to scrap the knowledge of Urdu as an essential qualification for the post of Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue Department.

Before the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into the two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, knowledge of Urdu language was essential for candidates applying for the post of Naib Tehsildar (Executive Magistrate) in J&K.

Para said on X on Tuesday, “The BJP’s attempt to view Urdu through a communal lens marks a dangerous and disgraceful new low in our political discourse in J&K. Urdu is not a symbol of any religion but the throbbing pulse of Jammu & Kashmir’s identity, echoing collective memories and soulful struggles of our people over centuries.

“It is the language of poets, courts, revenue offices, administration and everyday life here.

"Even more disturbing is the CAT’s order staying the requirement of basic Urdu knowledge for the Naib Tehsildar's exam. It is a signal that judicial forums, too, are beginning to cave under political pressure. BJP’s protests appear to be shaping institutional responses, which is an alarming trend in any democracy.

“Urdu must be preserved, not just as a language, but as an embodiment of our shared heritage, administrative continuity and cultural essence that binds every region of J&K together."

The Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) advertisement stating knowledge of Urdu as an essential requirement for candidates applying for Naib Tehsildar posts was challenged in CAT.

The CAT order said, “Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Recruitment Board is directed to accept application for the post of Naib Tehsildar from candidates who possess graduation (degrees) with knowledge of any of the five languages enumerated with the Jammu and Kashmir official languages Act, 2020 which includes Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri, English and Urdu.”

