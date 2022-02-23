Peace restored, everything under control, says K'taka Home Minister on Bajrang Dal activist's death case

After tensions rose in Karnataka's Shivamogga following the alleged murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on Sunday night, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said that the situation is under control and peace has been restored in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Jnanendra said, "Everything is under control. Peace has been restored in Shivamogga. I thank the people for that. Police are taking action that is needed at this point in time. There is no question of safeguarding anybody. A thorough investigation will be done and action will be taken against culprits."

The Home Minister further said that investigation is going on from all angles in the case and eight accused have been arrested in the case so far.

"Eight arrested as of now officially. Others are being interrogated. Investigation is going on from all angles. Senior officers, including 2 Additional Directors General of Police, and the police force are conducting an investigation," he said.

Earlier today, state Home Minister wrote a letter to Director General and Inspector General (DG&IG) of police Praveen Sood and sought a detailed report in the case.

In the letter, the Home Minister wrote, "The accused involved in Harsha's murder case have been arrested and they have been produced before the court and further inquiry is in progress. This is all acceptable. But there were cases pending against the accused within Kote and Doddapete police station limits in the city. Did cops take any action against these accused who had a criminal background in the last five years within the two police station limits? I need a detailed report within a week."

Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

