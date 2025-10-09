Pension Boost Coming? EPFO May Announce Major Change After 11 Years Ahead of Diwali 2025 – Here’s What’s in Store for You

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to take a major decision within the next two days. If you are a salaried employee contributing to the Provident Fund, this news might bring you festive cheer right before Diwali. The government is preparing to increase the minimum pension provided under EPFO. After a long gap of 11 years, the organisation is expected to raise the minimum pension limit. A significant announcement is anticipated soon as the EPFO prepares for a key policy review that could benefit millions of employees across the country.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the highest decision-making body of EPFO, will hold a meeting in Bengaluru on October 10 and 11. One of the key proposals expected to be discussed is the hike in the minimum pension for employees. At present, pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) receive a minimum of ₹1,000 per month. During this meeting, the proposal to increase this amount to ₹2,500 may be taken up. If approved, this will mark the first revision in the pension limit in over 11 years, offering a long-awaited relief to pensioners.

Nearly 74 lakh EPFO pensioners have been demanding a hike in the minimum pension for a long time. Ahead of Diwali, the CBT meeting is expected to deliberate on this long-pending issue under the EPS-95 scheme. If the proposal is approved, millions of retirees could receive a much-needed boost in their monthly pension after more than a decade. The decision, if finalized, will be seen as a major relief measure aimed at addressing inflationary pressures and improving the financial well-being of pensioners across the country.

Also Read: Diwali 2025: When to Celebrate Deepavali – October 20 or 21? Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Amavasya Tithi, and Other Details

When Narendra Modi first became Prime Minister in 2014, the EPFO minimum pension was set at ₹1,000 per month. However, amid rising inflation, employee unions have repeatedly urged the government to raise the pension limit. Besides the pension hike, the Board may also discuss investment policies, fund structure, and digital reforms during the meeting. Once approved, the revised pension structure will benefit lakhs of retired employees, ensuring better financial security and stability during their post-retirement years.

Under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95), employees in the organised sector are entitled to receive a pension after retirement. To qualify for a regular pension under this scheme, an employee must have completed at least 10 years of continuous service and attained the age of 58. If a member leaves employment before that, they can either withdraw their accumulated pension amount or opt for a reduced pension. The EPS-95 scheme thus serves as a critical safety net for millions of salaried individuals across India, ensuring post-retirement income support.