'People can adopt 6 lakh villages to transform rural India'

Hyderabad, March 26 Eminent breast cancer surgeon, P. Raghu Ram, who has adopted a village in Telangana, said six lakh citizens can easily adopt 6 lakh villages during the Amrit Kaal to uplift the lives and livelihoods in rural India.

The director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, has undertaken several philanthropic initiatives over the past eight years in his adopted village - Ibrahimpur, the remotest hamlet in Medak district.

Most recently, he has contributed Rs 10 lakh towards the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

Accounts of all 37 girl children under the age of 10 years studying at Ibrahimpur Primary School have been credited with Rs 27,000, which would mature to around Rs 1 lakh each, when they turn 21.

Interacting with the beneficiaries and their families in Siddipet on Sunday, Telangana's Minister for Finance and Health Harish Rao paid rich tributes to Raghu Ram for spearheading several philanthropic initiatives in Ibrahimpur since 2015, which includes construction of a modern crematorium for village residents, a cattle shed in the village outskirts to prevent cattle born infections, home solar system to ensure zero electricity bills for life, a digital classroom and a dining hall in the school premises and an open air gym to ensure healthy living.

He also said that Ibrahimpur has attracted the attention and appreciation from bureaucrats and politic from across the country, who have personally visited the village and witnessed first-hand the impact of the hugely beneficial developmental activities in the village.

"It has been a blessing and an incredible privilege to have been able to reach out to the residents of my adopted village - Ibrahimpur. It is unreasonable to expect the government to do everything and is vitally important for the citizens who have the resources to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and do what is required to improve the lives of those who are less fortunate. There are around 10,000 villages in Telangana.

"It is my wish and desire that if just 10,000 citizens adopt one village each and invest part of their time and energy to uplift the lives and livelihood in rural areas, then this 'Ibrahimpur Model' could serve as a benchmark for the nation," Raghu Ram said.



