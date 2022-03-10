'People have taught a lesson to Opposition': Yogi Adityanath on his historic win at Assembly Elections 2022

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the opposition post his massive win at the UP Assembly elections. Yogi Adityanath said that people have taught a lesson to Opposition as they completely "rejected the misinformation campaign"."We were working, but they were running a massive misinformation campaign," the Chief Minister said.

"Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state," Yogi Adityanath said. "I am thankful to the people for making us win with majority...Under PM Modi's leadership we will be forming governments in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand," the Chief Minister said. "Amid fervour, we have to stay focused...When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us...By making us win people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance. It's our responsibility to continue working on these issues," Yogi Adityanath said.

