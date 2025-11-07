People in Punjab disillusioned with AAP, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 7 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the people in Punjab were disillusioned with the “misrule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and now seek development and good governance”.

Addressing a rally for the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll, he said this is not an ordinary election, but one that will shape the future of Punjab for years to come. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its candidate Harjit Singh Sandhu represent the path to real change.

Prior to the rally, CM Saini paid obeisance at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, praying for the progress of both the nation and the state.

Launching a sharp attack on both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, Saini said both parties have pushed Punjab backward. During the Congress regime, corruption, bribery, and drug abuse eroded Punjab’s foundations. The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has only misled people with false promises of change.

He accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of breaking his promise not to align with the Congress, saying, “For the sake of power, Kejriwal compromised with both the Congress and corruption.”

The Chief Minister said that when devastating floods hit Punjab, both Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were missing in action. “One went to Delhi and the other was hospitalised.” The Haryana government instructed its officials to extend all possible help to the flood-affected areas of Punjab.

He added that despite being given a historic mandate three years ago, the Aam Aadmi Party has betrayed public trust.

Highlighting Haryana’s progress, he said the state now ranks fourth in the country in terms of development. “Our welfare schemes reach people directly. Compensation for crop losses is deposited straight into farmers’ bank accounts. Our government functions with transparency and accountability.”

He said the BJP government in Haryana, now serving its third consecutive term, has fulfilled most of its promises. “While AAP promoted corruption, the BJP in Haryana has brought visible improvement in the lives of farmers, youth, and women.”

The Chief Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana is advancing rapidly. “If Haryana can progress, why not Punjab? For Punjab to move forward, it must follow the lotus -- the symbol of development and stability,” he said.

