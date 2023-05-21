People must feel that govt is sensitive towards their problems: UP CM Yogi tells officers

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure prompt, quality and satisfactory disposal of people's complaints, emphasising that people must feel that the government is sensitive towards their problems.

The Chief Minister issued these instructions while listening to the problems and grievances of around 400 people during the Janata Darshan held in front of Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at Gorakhnath temple on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also told people not to panic as the government was theirs and for them only, committed to standing with them through thick and thin and resolving all their issues.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached out to the people seated on chairs and took their prayer letters while listening to their problems attentively and instructed concerned officers present at the meeting to look into their problems and ensure time-bound, fair and satisfactory redressal of their grievances.

He also referred the applications of people to the concerned administrative and police officers.

On complaints related to crime, the Chief Minister directed the police officers to take strict action against the criminals.

In cases of property disputes within families, he asked the officers to make both parties of the family sit together and resolve the dispute according to the law.

He also directed stern action against mafias forcibly occupying someone's land.

On requests for financial help for treatment, CM Yogi assured them that no one's treatment would stop due to lack of funds.

He instructed the officers to expedite the estimation of the treatment cost and make it available to the government at the earliest so that the government could release the funds immediately.

The Chief Minister blessed children accompanying families, encouraging them to study hard. He also gave them chocolates.

