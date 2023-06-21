"Perfect ode to Yoga": Amit Shah tweets after Yoga event led by PM Modi enters Guinness Book

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting Yoga on a global platform after the special Yoga session led by him on the lawns of the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday entered the Guinness Book of World Records for drawing the people of most nationalities performing Yoga together.

"The feat achieved in the presence of PM Modi is a perfect ode to Yoga and the spirit of India's inclusivity," he said.

Prime Minister Modi led a special Yoga session on the lawns of the UN headquarters to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga.

"In a remarkable achievement, Yoga enthusiasts from different parts of the world created a Guinness World Record at UN Headquarters today for the highest number of nationalities practising Yoga together. The feat achieved in the presence of PM @narendramodiJi is a perfect ode to Yoga and the spirit of India's inclusively. #InternationalDayOfYoga,' tweeted Amit Shah.

As per Shah, PM Modi not just promoted Yoga on a global platform but reclaimed India's glory by gifting a new worldview of unity.

"A landmark day for India. The world witnessed the power of India's culture as PM @narendramodiJi practised Yoga at the UN HQs on #InternationalDayofYoga today. Modi Ji not just promoted Yoga on a global platform but reclaimed India's glory by gifting a new worldview of unity," Shah said in another tweet.

"Today, there was a Guinness World Records title attempt for most nationalities in a Yoga lesson. The mark to be was 140 nationalities. Today, in New York, at the UN, they had 135. It is a new Guinness world records title...," Michael Empric, official adjudicator, Guinness World Records, told ANI.

Addressing the special event, PM Modi said, "Yoga comes from India, it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free of copyrights, patents and royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal."

He added that last year, the entire world came together to support India's proposal to celebrate 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets' and it was wonderful to see people, across nationalities, coming together again to mark Yoga Day.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated worldwide annually on June 21 since 2015, after PM Modi's proposal to dedicate a day to celebrating the ancient Indian fitness routine was formally accepted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014

In his 2014 address to the UNGA, Prime Minister Modi proposed June 21 as the date for marking International Yoga Day as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has a special significance in many parts of the world.

