Periyar University Vice Chancellor moves Madras HC to quash FIR

Chennai, Jan 15 The Vice Chancellor of Periyar University, R Jagannathan, has moved the Madras High Court to quash the FIR registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and cheating charges under the Indian Penal Code.

R Jagannathan alleged that the FIR had been registered with an ulterior motive to tarnish his image and reputation.

The vice chancellor in his petition said that the Periyar University established in 1997 had 27 departments and 118 affiliated colleges and has jurisdiction over Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts of Tamil Nadu.

In the petition for quashing the FIR, he said that there were several irregularities when he took over as the vice chancellor in 2021 and there was financial management in the university.

R Jagannathan stated that he had taken many steps to flush out the irregularities and financial mismanagement and instituted legal as well as departmental proceedings against teaching and non-teaching staff.

He also added that he had suspended and dismissed a few employees in the distance education department of the university after he found out that about Rs 23 lakh had been misappropriated by forging documents.

He said that there was a threat to his life and also pleaded that he had not indulged in any financial irregularities.

Justice Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court will hear the case on January 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor