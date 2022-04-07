Petrol-Diesel Price: Petrol costs Rs 123.53/ltr in Parbhani, check out rates in other cities

Indian oil companies have issued Petrol-Diesel Price for Thursday. Today, the general public has got some relief from the ever-increasing fuel prices. Today, the oil companies have not increased the rates of petrol and diesel. Therefore, petrol-diesel prices are stable in the country today.

Petrol-diesel prices have been hiked 14 times in the country since March 22. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 10 each. Earlier, for almost four months after November 4, 2021, oil companies did not raise petrol-diesel rates. Meanwhile, crude oil in global markets had gone above 100 dollar per barrel. At that time, the oil companies were hit hard financially.

Petrol price in the national capital remained unchanged at Rs 105.41 per liter on Thursday. Meanwhile, due to local taxes, petrol price in Parbhani in Maharashtra has gone up by Rs 1.50 to Rs 123.53 per liter. Therefore, the most expensive petrol in Maharashtra is being sold in Parbhani.

What are the rates in metropolitan areas of the country?

Price of petrol and diesel in major cities

>> Mumbai petrol Rs 119.67 and diesel Rs 103.92 per litre

>> Delhi petrol Rs 105.41 and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre

>> Chennai petrol Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre

>> Kolkata petrol Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre

