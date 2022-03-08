Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri reacts on diesel petrol price hike

The results of the elections in five states will be announced later. Yesterday, the last phase of polling was held in Uttar Pradesh. The Assembly elections have been in full swing for the last few months. Fuel prices were stable during this period. The Ukraine-Russia war has pushed up crude oil prices in international markets. However, fuel prices have not increased in India. Now Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has commented on a possible fuel price hike. "Oil prices are determined by global prices. There is a war-like situation in one part of the country. The oil companies will factor that in. We will take decisions in the best interest of our citizens, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government over a possible fuel price hike. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Get your petrol tanks full immediately. Modi government's 'election' offer is going to end."

"To say that the government had controlled oil prices due to elections is not correct...We will make sure that our energy requirements are met," said Puri.