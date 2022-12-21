PFI has links with Al Qaeda: NIA report

New Delhi, Dec 21 In a report filed before a Kerala court, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed ...

New Delhi, Dec 21 In a report filed before a Kerala court, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed that the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) has links with the Al Qaeda.

The probe agency alleged in the report that PFI leaders were in touch with the terror group via different modes.

The NIA further claimed that the banned group was running a secret wing which they wanted to reveal at a different time.

"During recent raids, the NIA recovered a few devices. During the scanning of those devices, the agency learnt that PFI leaders had been in touch with the Al Qaeda. They were also had a secret wing," said a source.

The entire network of the PFI was busted by the NIA during nationwide raids which were recently conducted.

The PFI was then banned and all its leaders arrested.

