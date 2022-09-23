Photographer booked in Lucknow for sexually harassing girl

Lucknow, Sep 23 A photographer has been booked after an 18-year-old girl alleged that he sexually harassed her at a photo studio in Lucknow.

The victim alleged that since she had to submit her passport size photographs in school, she went to the studio near her house in the city's Daliganj area.

The accused, Mahendra Jaiswal, works in a photo studio in Daliganj.

"There was no one in the photo studio except for Jaiswal. I was sitting in the studio room when he asked me to adjust my 'dupatta', I adjusted it and sat on the chair. He then approached me to adjust it himself and started sexually harassing me. I pushed him away and tried to escape but he threatened me and said that if I inform anyone, he will kill me," the victim told police.

She narrated her ordeal to her family after which an an FIR was lodged at the Hasanganj police station.

Station House Officer Atul Kumar Srivastava said that based on the victim's complaint, the FIR under the charges of sexual harassment, using criminal force on woman and criminal intimidation has been lodged against the accused.

The police are searching for the accused who is now absconding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor