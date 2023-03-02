PIL seeks formation of Protection cell for cow safety in Delhi, HC issues notice

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Government of NCT Delhi, Delhi Police, and others on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to form a separate department (Cow Protection cell/unit ) for safety and protection of cows in every district of Delhi.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Thursday sought responses from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Government, and Delhi Police and listed the matter for May 17, 2023.

A plea moved by Social Activist Ajay Gautam also seeks direction to all respondents to take appropriate steps to stop Cow smuggling /Cow slaughtering in accordance with Delhi Police Act, 1978, and as per entry 17 of the List II U/7th schedule of the Constitution of India.

There are 15 districts in Delhi which has approx. 206 Police Stations and 52 Police Posts, it is submitted the Delhi Police has a strength of about eighty thousand Policemen Constable to the Commissioner of police, it is further submitted that only 38,000 police persons are deputed in Police stations and the rest of strength deputed in the battalion and rest of unites of Delhi Police.

The plea alleged that Mewatl Nuhu of Haryana area which is not very far from Delhi is infamous for cow slaughters and people living in this area come to Delhi in the night time and kidnap stray cows from the roads or cattle farms and dairies and take them to Mewat and slaughter them.

Petitioner claimed that a representation to the Commissioner of Police and Ministry of Home Affairs has already been given by him on 13.4.2022 requesting them to provide at least one Special Desk for safety cows in every district of Delhi in order to stop the smuggling of cows.

The plea further stated that the Cow protection cell/Unit is a need of the hour to avoid clash/conflict between Cow smugglers and cow Saveks and due to reasons/incidents communal tension also increase, in resulted in communal harmony disturb, stated the plea.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor