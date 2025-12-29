Pilgrims set to visit Simhastha-2028 to be treated as invitee of Lord Mahakal: MP CM Yadav

Ujjain, Dec 29 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that pilgrims visiting to participate in the sacred Simhastha Kumbh Mela - 2028 will experience a well-organised and systematic event in Ujjain.

Addressing a ceremonial event, CM Yadav added that the pilgrims who will be visiting the Simhastha will not only be the guest in Ujjain but also invitees of the Lord Mahakal and therefore, preparations are being made to make it a successful religious event.

He said that millions of devotees from across the world will be visiting Ujjain during Simhastha.

He added that arrangements are being made ensured that every devotee can participate in the sacred rituals without any inconvenience.

During the ceremonial event, Chief Minister Yadav laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth Rs 129 crore aimed at strengthening the internal road connectivity with Ujjain city.

On this occasion, he also unveiled a portal -- 'UtkarshUjjain.com' of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC).

Additionally, the Chief Minister also launched the 'Kaushal Setu', a skill development programme for youth to enhance their knowledge through trainings.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government is developing seven major routes leading to Ujjain city, which includes four lanes and one major route as a six-lane road.

Work on all these projects have already being started.

The BJP-led state government had said that the Cabinet Committee has approved a total of 74 infrastructure development projects to be undertaken by seven major departments for Simhastha-2028, with an estimated cost of Rs 7,379.75 crore.

The camping area for Simhastha-2028 will be developed through the Town Planning Scheme (TPS).

The state government approved the Simhastha Mela Area Urban Development Scheme TPS 8, 9, 10, and 11 (covering 2,378 hectares) in March 2025.

