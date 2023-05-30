Pit Bull attacks 9-year-old girl child in UP's Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 : In another case of dog menace, a 9-year-old girl child playing outside the house was attacked by a pit bull dog in UP's Meerut on Monday, said a police source.

The incident is reported in the Kanker Khera police station area of the city. Following the attack, the girl suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

As per the eyewitnesses, the victim's child was riding a bicycle outside her house when she was attacked. The child was rescued from dog's grip only after the dog owner thrashed him with a cane.

Earlier, a nine-year-old boy was also left severely injured after a stray pit bull attacked him in Narheda village in Meerut.

In last couple of years, the country has witnessed a sudden spike in similar dog attack incidents, even causing the victims' deaths.

