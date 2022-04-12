Piyush Goyal reviews progress of National Industrial Corridor Development Program

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal reviewed progress of the National Industrial Corridor Development Program.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and NICDC. The Minister was briefed about the substantial progress of the Industrial Corridor Program.

The Government has over the past few years further enhanced the National Corridor Network to 11 integrated industrial and economic corridors with 32 projects to be developed in four phases, thus enabling connectivity to all key economic nodes in the country, the official press release by the Union Ministry read.

He was further apprised that the National Industrial Corridor projects are getting developed on the overall framework of PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan to provide systematic, multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones for a seamless movement of people, goods and services resulting in efficient conduct of logistics and economic activities.

He was informed that world-class 'Plug n Play' infrastructure at plot level has been developed in the 4 cities of Dholera (Gujarat), Shendra Bidkin (Maharashtra), Vikram Udyogpuri (M.P.), Integrated Industrial Township (Greater Noida, U.P.) where land allotment is currently underway.

A total of 173 plots (851 acre) have been allotted in these 4 cities attracting investments from companies of South Korea, Russia, China, the UK, Japan as well as from India including MSMEs with an investment mobilization to the tune of about Rs 16,760 cr. generating approx. 21,000 employment opportunities.

With the availability of additional developed land of about 5,000 acre, the Minister directed the officials to expedite the land allotment to industrial, commercial and residential sectors in these developed cities through rigorous marketing activities including road shows and attractive and conducive land allotment policies.

The Minister further directed that regular interactions be made with the plot allottees so as to handhold them in resolving issues that they must be facing in starting the construction of their factories or commercial production. He further directed to expedite activities with respect to other projects where land can be made available to industries.

The Minister instructed that in order to bring complete transparency in the land allotment system, e-land management system (e-LMS) should be implemented across all the projects and continuous monitoring should be done through an integrated dashboard.

The Minister expressed that "the National Industrial Corridor Program is a pan-India initiative and development of plug and play infrastructure will boost manufacturing ecosystem in the country and shall have a domino effect on the development of the nation as a whole and has full potential of realizing the vision of Prime Minister for Atmanirbhar Bharat".

"NICDC should work in close coordination with the respective state governments to expedite the project development activities for developing a world-class manufacturing and investment infrastructure to boost competitiveness and job creation," the Minister added.

( With inputs from ANI )

