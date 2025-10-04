Piyush Goyal showcases India growth story to global investors in Singapore

New Delhi, Oct 4 Showcasing vast avenues that India offers for global investors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday met several global leaders in Singapore.

In a “productive” meeting with Jim Coulter, Executive Chairman of Texas Pacific Group (TPG), the minister discussed strengthening cross-border investments and unlocking new growth opportunities for both India and Singapore.

He also met Gautam Banerjee, Chairman, Blackstone Singapore, and discussed opportunities for long-term capital in manufacturing-linked infrastructure to further strengthen supply chains.

“Met a delegation led by Nags Sankaranarayanan, CEO of Nomura Asia Pacific Holdings. Discussed opportunities to boost India-focused investments and the vast avenues India offers for global investors,” the minister posted on X social media platform.

Goyal also met Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel, and discussed emerging opportunities in India across various areas, including waste-to-energy, infrastructure, data centres and digital connectivity.

In a meeting with Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman, Saab and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB), along with Jean Salata, Chairperson, EQT Asia, and Jimmy Mahanti, Partner and Chairman of South and Southeast Asia for EQT Private Capital Asia, the minister discussed how to further deepen economic and strategic cooperation, particularly in areas such as advanced technologies, defence, and sustainable infrastructure, among others.

In another meeting with Kim Yin Wong, Group President and CEO of Sembcorp, Goyal showcased India’s remarkable achievements in renewable energy and ambitious aims, and explored avenues for collaboration in clean energy, green hydrogen, industrial parks and skill development.

Earlier in the day, Goyal Saturday said that India offers tremendous opportunities across the spectrum for Singapore-based investors. Addressing the 'India-Singapore@60: Partnership for Growth and Innovation' Business Session in Singapore, alongside Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, he highlighted greater collaboration and B2B opportunities between the businesses.

Goyal also emphasised further strengthening India-Singapore trade and investment ties for a more balanced, inclusive and future-ready economic partnership.

