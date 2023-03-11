Piyush Goyal to chair 6th meeting of National Startup Advisory Council today

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will chair the sixth meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC) in New Delhi today.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, with the theme of India at 2047, the NSAC will deliberate upon matters important for the evolution of the Indian startup ecosystem and will cover important topics as Tech Landscape and the Way Ahead, Innovation in Logistics, Making India the Global Skill Market, Innovation Hub, Women Entrepreneurship, Capacity Building for Domestic Capital, Thematic Seed Funds, etc.

Goyal is expected to launch the Startup India Investor Connect portal, ideated by the NSAC and co-developed by DPIIT and SIDBI at this meeting.

The Central Government had constituted the NSAC to advise the Government on measures required to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country resulting in sustainable economic growth and large-scale employment opportunities.

NSAC includes members from concerned line Ministries, Departments and Organisations and non-official members, representing various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown & expanded companies in India, persons representing interests of investors, incubators and accelerators, representatives of associations of stakeholders of startups and representatives of industry associations, said the Ministry statement.

NSAC is playing an important role in identifying areas of intervention for expansion of startup ecosystem and ideating and nurturing national programs under the Startup India initiative. Programs such as MAARG, National Mentorship Program, Incubator Capacity Development Program, Adoption of NavIC Grand Challenge, Startup Champions 2.0 etc are some of the programs ideated and incubated by NSAC, added the Ministry statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

