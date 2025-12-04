Piyush Goyal to lead high-level trade, investment delegation to Canada in New Year

New Delhi, Dec 4 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead a high-level trade and investment delegation to Canada next year, to advance the trade and commercial engagements between the two countries.

According to Goyal, the aim is to launch the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations with Canada. Last month, India and Canada agreed to hold sustained ministerial engagements with the trade and investment community in both countries early next year.

“Held a productive discussion with Minister Maninder Sidhu to advance the trade and commercial engagement with Canada. We undertook initial scoping and broad discussions on the overall approach, contours, macro objectives and modalities as part of preparations for the launch of CEPA negotiations,” Goyal said in a post on X.

He further stated that he has agreed to lead a high-level trade and investment delegation to Canada in the New Year.

Sidhu, Canada’s Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, visited India last month, emphasising continued engagement with the private sector to unlock new opportunities for trade and investment.

Sidhu and Goyal reaffirmed the strength and continuity of the India–Canada economic partnership. The ministers noted that bilateral trade in goods and services reached $23.66 billion in 2024, with merchandise trade value touching $8.98 billion, up 10 per cent on-year. They agreed to encourage long‑term supply‑chain partnerships in critical minerals and clean energy collaboration to support the energy transition.

According to the government, they agreed to expand investment and trading opportunities in aerospace and dual-use capabilities partnerships to identify investment and trading opportunities in aerospace and dual‑use capabilities leveraging the growth of India’s aviation sector.

The ministers also highlighted the need for strengthening resilience in critical sectors, including agriculture, and highlighted the need for diversified and reliable supply chains, according to an official statement.

