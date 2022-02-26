Piyush Goyal to receive Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport

As the first flight with 219 Indian nationals from Romania is set to reach Mumbai, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday informed that he will be receiving the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said, "Looking forward to receiving the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport. Govt. is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of our citizens."

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with the Indian Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.

This comes as the Russian military continues to advance in the capital city of Ukraine, according to media reports. Explosions in parts of Kyiv were heard on Friday as Russian forces approached the city, media reports said on Saturday.

Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city as some media reports said Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that Indian students stranded in crisis-stricken Ukraine are advised to carry the national flag on their vehicles for safety.

( With inputs from ANI )

