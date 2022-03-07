Plane 'escaped collision' due to the pilot's efficiency: Mamata Banerjee on flight facing mid-air turbulence while returning from Varanasi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said another aircraft had come in front of her plane when she was returning to Kolkata from Varanasi and her plane 'escaped collision' due to the pilot's efficiency.

"Plane escaped collision due to pilot's efficiency. The plane climbed down 8,000 ft when another plane came in front of my aircraft suddenly. Not received any report from ATC and DGCA so far", said Mamata Banerjee on her chartered flight running into turbulence.

The Bengal government sought a report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday after the CM's chartered flight experienced mid-air turbulence, injuring her back. "I suffered injuries on my back & chest. I still have pain", added the Bengal CM.

Mamata alleges that while she was returning from Lucknow last week, just ahead of landing, her flight took a dip of 8000 ft, due to another flight on the same path. Banerjee was returning from Uttar Pradesh after campaigning for the Samajwadi Party.

CM Banerjee was on board a Dassault Falcon 2000, which is a 10.3-tonne lightweight plane with a capacity of carrying a maximum of 19 people, including two flight attendants.

( With inputs from ANI )

