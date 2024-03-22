Plea in Delhi HC seeks Arvind Kejriwal's removal from CM post

New Delhi, March 22 Amidst the unfolding legal drama surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking his removal from office.

The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, a resident of Delhi and self-proclaimed farmer and social worker, has contended that Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a liquor policy case renders him unfit to hold a public office.

Yadav argued that a Chief Minister embroiled in a financial scandal should not be allowed to continue in office, asserting that Arvind Kejriwal's incarceration not only obstructs due process of law but also undermines the constitutional machinery of the state.

Citing Article 163 and 164 of the Constitution, the petitioner claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's current status as an inmate incapacitates him from fulfilling the duties and responsibilities of his position as Chief Minister.

The plea further talks about the practicality of a jailed Chief Minister conducting governmental affairs from prison, suggesting that the scrutiny imposed by prison authorities on all materials reaching Arvind Kejriwal would violate the oath of secrecy administered to him as Chief Minister.

Additionally, Yadav argued that allowing Arvind Kejriwal to retain his position would permit him to influence investigations in which he is implicated, contradicting principles of criminal jurisprudence.

The petitioner urged the court to issue a writ of Quo Warranto, compelling Arvind Kejriwal to justify his authority to hold the office of Chief Minister and ultimately, to remove him from the position.

According to court sources, the petition has some defects and will be listed for hearing once these are corrected.

