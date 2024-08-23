PM Awas Yojana Extended for Five Years with Relaxed Eligibility Criteria; Check Details

The central government has announced a relaxation of the rules for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin. This scheme, aimed at providing housing to economically disadvantaged families, will now offer more flexibility in its implementation, enhancing its accessibility for those in need.

The government has announced a significant policy shift regarding housing applications. Previously, many applicants faced disqualification due to stringent questioning and rule-based criteria set by officials. However, the new changes will now permit these people to access housing benefits, easing the application process and broadening eligibility.

The government recently relaxed the eligibility criteria for the scheme. Now, people with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000, a landline phone at home, and possession of a bike and fridge can also apply for housing benefits under this program.

Previously, applicants with a monthly income of Rs 10,000 and who owned a two-wheeler were ineligible for the scheme and had their names removed from the list. The central government has revised the old rules, under which beneficiaries now receive Rs 1.20 lakh in three installments to build a house. The funding is distributed as Rs 70,000 for the first installment, Rs 40,000 for the second, and Rs 10,000 for the third.

An official stated that the government has updated the rules of the housing scheme, allowing people with items such as a bike or landline phone to still benefit from the rural housing program.

Launched in 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin is an ambitious government initiative aimed at providing housing benefits to impoverished individuals without homes. Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries are granted support to secure a place to live, addressing housing needs among the rural poor.