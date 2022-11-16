PM meets French president Macron in Bali

New Delhi, Nov 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron for a working lunch on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday.

The two leaders reviewed ongoing collaboration in diverse areas like defence, civil nuclear, trade and investment. They also welcomed the deepening of cooperation in new areas of economic engagement, a statement issued by the PMO said.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, the statement added.

