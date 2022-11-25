PM Modi always inspires us to bring our history, unsung heroes to light: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always inspires people to the history and unsung heroes of the country to light.

Chief Minister, while addressing the 400th Birth Anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan, said, "PM Modi always inspires us to bring our history, unsung heroes to light. This is our humble effort to bring the proud saga of Lachit Barphukan before the country. But just the efforts of govt are not enough, there should be efforts from people, historians, too."

He said that India is a land of Lachit Barphukan, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh and Durgadas Rathore and not just of the story of Aurangzeb, Babar, Jahangir or Humayun.

"Humble request to historians-India isn't just the story of Aurangzeb, Babar, Jahangir or Humayun. India is of Lachit Barphukan,Chhatrapati Shivaji,Guru Gobind Singh, Durgadas Rathore. We should make an effort to see in a new light. It'll fulfil our dream to be Vishwa Guru," said the Assam CM.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that mantra of self-reliance given by PM Modi was a tribute to Lachit Barphukan.

"PM Modi, the mantra of self-reliance you gave to the people of the country through the 'Make in India' initiative, I feel is your tribute to Lachit Barphukan as the weapons and equipment he used in the fight against the Mughals were all built by the people of Assam," he said.

"I think that the journey of Atmanirbhar Bharat began then and today you have encouraged the citizens to promote it before the world," added Sonowal.

Assam CM Sarma also felicitated PM Modi at the 400th Birth Anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan, in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and others participated in the 400th Birth Anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan, in Delhi.

Earlier, PM Modi, along with Assam CM visited the exhibition organized as part of the 400th Birth Anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan.

Born on 24th November 1622 in Charaideo, Lachit Barphukan was known for his extraordinary military intelligence in defeating the Mughals, thereby halting the expanding ambitions of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat.

On November 24, each year, Lachit Diwas is celebrated state-wide in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan and the victory of the Assamese army at the Battle of Saraighat.

A flagship event was organized by the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to showcase the life of one of the greatest warriors of eastern India and celebrate his achievements outside his home state to pay nationwide tribute on the leader's 400 birth anniversary.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor