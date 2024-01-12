PM Narendra Modi Begins 11-Day Anushthan for Ram Temple Consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a special 11-day religious practice ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a deeply symbolic event marking the culmination of a decades-long dispute.

In a recorded message, Modi described his participation as a "fortunate privilege" and said he felt chosen by God to represent all Indians during the Pran Pratishtha"ritual. He acknowledged the weight of the occasion, saying, "It is difficult to express my emotions. For the first time in my life, I am experiencing such feelings.

अयोध्या में रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा में केवल 11 दिन ही बचे हैं।



मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं भी इस पुण्य अवसर का साक्षी बनूंगा।



प्रभु ने मुझे प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के दौरान, सभी भारतवासियों का प्रतिनिधित्व करने का निमित्त बनाया है।



इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए मैं आज से 11 दिन का विशेष… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024

PM Modi will observe strict guidelines prescribed in ancient scriptures for the 11-day period, officials said. The consecration ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 22.