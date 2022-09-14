PM Modi, Bhutan King discuss bilateral issues

New Delhi, Sep 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bhutan's King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and ...

New Delhi, Sep 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bhutan's King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship.

Modi also conveyed his appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping relations between India and Bhutan, a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship. Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations."

