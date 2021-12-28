PM Modi buys ticket to ride Kanpur metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi purchased the ticket of Kanpur Metro Rail as he took a ride after inaugurating the completed section of the project on Tuesday.

PM Modi can be seen holding his ticket in hand while entering the metro platform.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

BJP leader Sambit Patra, took to Twitter to laud the Prime Minister for buying the ticket.

"Simplicity at its best! PM Modi purchased a ticket to travel in Kanpur Metro," Patra tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and took a metro ride.

The completed 9 km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction work of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.

Besides, the Metro Rail Project, Prime Minister also inaugurated the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor