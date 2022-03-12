PM Modi calls for tech-savvy security apparatus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for harnessing technology in the security apparatus, saying that the latest tools should be utilised to nab the tech-savvy criminals.

The Prime Minister in his convocation address to Rashtriya Raksha University underlined the importance of technology for security measures and policing. He called for harnessing technology to nab the tech-savvy criminals.

"The earlier scenario was very different as the security forces had more time to prepare. Now technology, transportation and communication have improved. Today's policing requires skills like negotiating and other soft skills needed to function in a democratic scenario," PM Modi said.

He said that the Gandhinagar area has National Law University, Raksha University and Forensic Science University and emphasized the need for synergy among the institutions through regularly combined symposiums to create a holistic education in these related fields.

"Never make the mistake of treating this as a Police University. This is a Raksha University that takes care of the security of the country in its entirety," he added.

"The movement under the leadership of Gandhiji against the injustice made the British government realize the collective power of Indians," the Prime Minister while speaking about the Dandi March.

The Prime Minister said that the earlier notion of internal security during the colonial time was based on instilling fear among the masses.

He stressed the need to change the image of police and security personnel. PM Modi noted the humane work by the police personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Post-independence, there was a need for reforms in the country's security apparatus. A perception was developed that we have to be careful of the uniformed personnel. But it has transformed now. When people see uniformed personnel now, they get the assurance of help," the Prime Minister stated.

PM Modi also stressed on stress management for the security personnel. He noted the shrinking support system for police personnel in dealing with the stress of the job and emphasized the need for experts to help in relaxation through initiatives, including Yoga.

"Stress-free training activities is the need of the hour for strengthening the country's security apparatus," he added.

The Prime Minister also urged the students that they should always keep the values of humanity integral to their uniform and there should never be a dearth of service spirit.

"We are seeing greater participation of women in the defence sector; be it science, Shiksha (education) or Suraksha (security), women are leading from the front," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of Dandi March, saying that the historical event made the British government realize the collective power of Indians.

PM Modi dedicated a building of Rashtriya Raksha University to the nation and delivered its first convocation address in Gandhinagar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel also attended the convocation address by the Prime Minister.

