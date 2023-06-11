"PM Modi can't take care of the country," says Kejriwal

New Delhi [India] June 11 : Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the PM can't take care of the country but wakes up every day and stops the work that is being done in Delhi.

Addressing Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mega rally against the Centre's Ordinance at Ramlila Maidan, CM Kejriwal said, "PM Modi can't take care of the country but he wakes up every day and stops the works that are being done in Delhi..."

"The people of Delhi gave seven seats to Modi ji in 2014 and gave 67 seats to AAP in the 2015 assembly elections. In 2020 also, all seven Lok Sabha seats were given to them, to take care of the country and AAP was given 62 seats, to take care of Delhi. Modi ji became CM of Gujarat in 2002 and remained CM for 12 years then became PM in 2014 and remained PM for 9 years. It has been eight years since I became the CM of Delhi. The challenge is to see whether he did more work in 21 years or I did in eight years", CM Kejriwal said during his speech.

Criticizing the withdrawal of the Rs 2000 note, the AAP convenor said, "One day they say that two thousand notes will come, then they say that two thousand notes will go. They do not understand GST. Get a railway second-class ticket and see, how the railway sector has been destroyed. When I gave electricity for free, they said that he is distributing everything for free. Now you have given everything, the whole country, the entire central government to your friend."

"Now people have started asking what did you do when Kejriwal built the school, they have no answer. Now people have started asking him that did Kejriwal work, what did you do, so he started stopping us from working. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain put in jail. We do not have one Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, there are hundreds", he alleged.

He further alleged that the Ordinance is being imposed on the people of Delhi.

"Where are the seven MPs whom you voted for, they are slaves of BJP. Your son Kejriwal will stand by you when you need him", he added.

AAP organised a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground on Sunday against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai and party MP Sanjay Singh addressed the rally.

Notably, eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal also addressed the rally and spoke about the legal and constitutional aspects of the ordinance. Sibal attended the rally at the invitation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Police has made a heavy security deployment around the Ramlila Maidan in view of the rally.

From May 23, Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

The AAP national convenor has so far met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said that if non-BJP parties come together, then the Centre's ordinance can be defeated in Rajya Sabha. He said this would send a strong message that the Modi government will not come to power in 2024.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor