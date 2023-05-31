PM Modi condoles demise of Sanskrit scholar Ved Kumari Ghai

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Sanskrit scholar Ved Kumari Ghai on Wednesday.

"Saddened by the demise of Ved Kumari Ghai Ji, a stalwart of Sanskrit literature. Her immense contributions enriched our cultural heritage. Her works will continue to inspire scholars. My condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister's Office.

Born on December 16, 1931 in Jammu, Ved Kumari Ghai was Sanskrit Scholar and Padma Shri awardee.

She was head of the Sanskrit Department at Jammu University until her retirement on December 31, 1991.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor