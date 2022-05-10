PM Modi condoles demise of Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered condolences to eminent Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's family after his demise saying, his music will continue to enthral the coming generations. Sharma, a musical legend, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 84.

"Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended condolences to the family of Pandit Shiv Kumar, saying his demise "impoverishes our cultural world"

"Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences," Banerjee tweeted.

Maharashtra Governor of Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed condolences on the demise of renowned Santoor maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma.

"The news of the demise of Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma is shocking. Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma was instrumental in taking Santoor and Indian classical music to the global stage. Pt Sharma was a great artist, Guru, researcher, thinker and above all a kind-hearted human being. Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma mentored many disciples and enriched the world of music with his multifarious contributions. I pay my respectful homage to Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma and convey my deepest condolences to Pt Rahul Sharma and to other members of the bereaved family," said Koshyari.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh express grief over the demise of the greatest maestros and said, "The world of music has lost one of its greatest maestros. Pt #ShivKumarSharma not only introduced Santoor at global level but also enriched film music with his melody. I am particularly bereaved since I shared a personal repport with Pandit ji who hailed from Jammu."

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was an Indian composer and santoor player from Jammu.

He received the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

( With inputs from ANI )

