PM Modi discusses ‘futuristic sectors’ with Singapore President

New Delhi, Jan 16 In one of the most significant meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening met the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam and held discussions on the ‘futuristic sectors’.

“Earlier this evening, met the President of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam. We discussed the full range of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi, added, “We talked about futuristic sectors like semiconductors, digitalisation, skilling, connectivity and more. We also spoke on ways to improve cooperation in industry, infrastructure and culture.”

Earlier, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This visit, his first as President of Singapore, coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Speaking to the reporters following his ceremonial welcome, the Singapore President said, "We will never forget that India was one of the first few countries to recognise Singapore's independence in 1965, and since then, our relationship has grown by bounce. It is a natural partnership between small country Singapore and large country India, but we find ways to cooperate in our mutual interests."

Stressing the bilateral ties between the two nations, he mentioned that Singapore is the largest investor in India, and the defence ties between the two nations are also strong, continuing to grow further.

Stating the Indian and Singapore leaders "see eye-to-eye," Shanmugaratnam also stated that both countries are working together in the field of digitalisation and sustainability.

Tharman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and engaged in high-level discussions on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met the visiting President to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation, including semiconductors, industrial parks, skilling, digitalisation, and trade development.

"Delighted to call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore today. Discussed our cooperation in semiconductors, industrial parks, skilling, digitalisation, and trade development. Confident that his State visit will add new momentum to our comprehensive strategic partnership," Jaishankar shared on X after the meeting.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers, parliament members, and officials, the Singapore President is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi later in the day. Following his engagements in New Delhi, he will visit Odisha on January 17-18.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the robust relationship between the two countries, emphasising that it is rooted in friendship, trust, and mutual respect. The ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Singapore in September 2024.

Prime Minister Modi had previously acknowledged the strength of bilateral cooperation in various sectors during his visit to Singapore. He noted the potential for further collaboration, particularly in areas like social and digital investments and India's emergence as a leading global growth centre.

--IANS

dan/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor