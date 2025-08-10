PM Modi flags off 3 Vande Bharat trains; calls them boost for tourism, commerce & connectivity

Bengaluru, Aug 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the services of three Vande Bharat trains from the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Train Station in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: "Delighted to flag off the following Vande Bharat trains on Sunday during the programme in Bengaluru: Bengaluru to Belagavi. Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. Nagpur to Pune. These trains will boost tourism, commerce and connectivity."

He physically flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister virtually flagged off Vande Bharat train services between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and between Nagpur (Ajni) and Pune.

The Prime Minister boarded the Vande Bharat train at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Train Station in Bengaluru and interacted with students and children.

At the inauguration venue inside the railway station premises, PM Modi waved to the staffers. School children holding their drawings and posters, Tricolours cheered for him.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra were present.

As the Vande Bharat train to Belagavi commenced its journey, Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries waved to the passengers.

Commuters raised slogans in support of the Prime Minister.

The Vande Bharat train service between the state capital Bengaluru and the bordering city of Belagavi is considered a boon for commuters travelling between north and south Karnataka.

This will benefit commuters of eight districts in Bengaluru and will operate six days a week. This is Karnataka's 11th Vande Bharat train.

Talking about the inauguration of services of Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat train, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (PMO), said that this is a historical moment for Jammu and Kashmir, and the credit for this goes to PM Modi.

MoS Singh said this would make the journey easy for devotees coming from different parts of the country to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for dedicating the Vande Bharat Train service between Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Station to the nation.

“The new Vande Bharat Train will ensure ease of travel for devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and spur the growth momentum of the local economy,” L-G Sinha said.

He observed that the transport infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in railways, has witnessed unprecedented growth under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

L-G Sinha said the first freight train, which reached Anantnag from Punjab on Saturday, has marked a significant milestone in the transport infrastructure and trade of the Kashmir Valley.

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X: "Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for flagging off Vande Bharat Train between Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Station. J&K's transport infrastructure, particularly in railways, has witnessed unprecedented growth under the leadership of Hon'ble PM. New Vande Bharat Train will ensure ease of travel for devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi and spur the growth momentum of the local economy. Yesterday, first freight train had reached Anantnag from Punjab, marking a significant milestone in Kashmir Valley's transport infra and trade".

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Amritsar Vande Bharat Express Train will depart from Katra at 6.40 a.m. to reach Amritsar at 12.20 p.m. the same day. In return direction, the Amritsar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express Train will depart from Amritsar at 4.25 p.m. to reach Katra at 10 p.m.

The train will run six days a week except Tuesday.

The Vande Bharat train service currently operates from Katra to Baramulla, and before the end of the year, it will operate from Jammu railway station, making the journey easier and hassle-free in future.

The arrival of the freight train at Anantnag on Saturday with cement for infrastructure development will boost the local economy as it will make the to-and-fro carriage of goods cheaper, easier, and will operate 24/7.

