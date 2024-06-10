PM Modi gave new dimension to Cabinet, no injustice to north K'taka: Ex-CM Bommai

Bengaluru, June 10 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Gadag MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new dimension to his Cabinet by inducting veteran leaders having vast political experience along with youth, adding that there has no injustice done to the north Karnataka region while allocating the Cabinet portfolios.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have all worked as Chief Ministers. This time, new members have been given opportunities. It is necessary to maintain harmony with coalition partners. Party members sought our cooperation, and we have provided it. PM Modi has a vision for building a 'New India'. Whatever our desires may be in the objective of meeting a larger goal, we must accept it."

Reacting to a query about Tumakuru BJP MP V. Somanna being given a ministerial position, former CM Bommai added, "It is no surprise that Somanna has been given the position. He is a fighter. Although he lost in the state Assembly elections, he fought hard and won the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin. His experience has been recognised, and his service will benefit the country."

Asked about the injustice to north Karnataka in the new Narendra Modi-led Cabinet, he said "Our party thinks on a national level and considers the entire country. When issues arise in north Karnataka, our party will work strongly. Pralhad Joshi is a Cabinet minister representing north Karnataka. His presence will benefit the region."

Asked about a local media outlet saying that Basavaraj Bommai did not open the door when Pralhad Joshi arrived, former CM Bommai said, "I was not in the room when Union Minister Pralhad Joshi arrived. A wrong message should not go out. I am a good friend of his and have personally congratulated him."

Commenting on the ongoing discussion that guarantees have not led to political gains, he added that it is clear that Congress had issued guarantees for political gains.

The state government will make decisions about the guarantee schemes, he said.

Asked about BBMP planning to impose a tax on every house for waste collection, the former Chief Minister said, "The state (Congress) government does not have money to pay salaries, so they are planning to impose taxes on the people. The people of Bengaluru should reflect on what kind of government they have voted to power."

