PM Modi greets Kanpur for securing 'double happiness'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that today is the day of double happiness for Kanpur as the city is getting metro rail facility and the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur.

Addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, the Prime Minister said, "Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On one hand, Kanpur is getting a metro rail facility and on the other hand, the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur."

The Prime Minister said that the country has more than 75 unicorns, more than 50,000 start-ups. Of these, 10,000 have come only in the last 6 months.

"In this 75th year of independence, we have over 75 unicorns, over 50,000 start-ups. Of these, 10,000 have come only in the last 6 months. Today India has emerged as the second-largest startup hub in the world," he said.

"We should have achieved a lot of things by the time India completed 25 years of independence. But unfortunately, we couldn't do much. But now, we do not have even two minutes to waste. We must strive religiously for Atmanirbhar Bharat," said PM Modi.

He further advised students to look for problems become hunters and find their solutions.

"If you are looking for the challenges you are the hunter, rather than being hunted. You have to become someone who hunts for problems and find their solutions," he added.

He said India has emerged to be the second biggest startup hub in the world, and this feat has been achieved majorly with the help of students from IITs.

PM Modi said IIT Kanpur's contribution in developing 5G technology has been recognised globally.

The Prime Minister said when India will celebrate its 100th year of independence, it will include the contribution of all the students who are present here today.

At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The Prime Minister also launched the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Later in the day, Prime Minister will visit inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1.30 pm.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor