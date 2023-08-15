PM Modi greets people on 77th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision.

Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind! the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort here. Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements, they said. Traffic has also been restricted near the Red Fort till the end of the celebrations.