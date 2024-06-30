PM Modi highlights Kashmiri snow peas in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Srinagar, June 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday, said that Jammu & Kashmir has achieved a major milestone by exporting locally grown snow peas to London.

Addressing his monthly radio programme, PM Modi said: “Jammu and Kashmir achieved a big milestone when the first consignment of snow peas was sent to London from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last month."

“What Jammu and Kashmir achieved last month is an example for people across the country.”

The Prime Minister’s comments on the subject were posted by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on his X, along with a photograph of the snow pea pods.

The snow pea has flat pods, thin walls and is edible. It is eaten whole -- both the seeds and the pod -- while it is unripe.

Kashmiris relish the snow pea dish as an important part of greens consumed by the otherwise non-vegetarian people.

Snow peas contain vitamin C and antioxidants.

PM Modi also fondly recalled the International Yoga Day celebration in Srinagar. He especially appreciated the local youth who participated with him during the exercises there in large numbers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor