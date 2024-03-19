PM Modi hits out at DMK and Cong in TN’s Salem, says ‘INDIA alliance deliberately insults Hinduism’

New Delhi, March 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu’s Salem on Tuesday, hit out at the INDIA bloc allies including Congress and DMK and accused them of deliberately insulting Hinduism and the followers of Hindu faith.

“Leaders of INDIA alliance are intentionally insulting Hinduism and their statements are also well-planned and thought of. Congress and DMK, in particular don’t hesitate in denigrating Hinduism with their profane remarks, as they are not so generous for other beliefs and religions,” said PM Modi at the rally, attended by thousands of supporters.

PM Modi further lashed out at the INDIA bloc for their opposition and condemnation of ‘Shakti’, while describing the latter as ‘women power and mother power’. The controversy on Shakti ignited after Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remarks during display of Opposition strength at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday.

“Whoever planned to destroy Shakti in the past got wiped out themselves. Our holy textbooks are witness to it,” the PM thundered at the rally.

He also slammed the DMK and Congress for ‘promoting corruption and parivaarvad’ and described them as two sides of the same coin.

PM Modi said that when Congress was removed from power, the country saw the launch and expansion of 5G technology but in Tamil Nadu, the DMK was running its own 5G, hinting at party’s family fiefdom for past five generations.

The PM further said that the BJP is receiving immense love and support from people of Tamil Nadu and this is giving “sleepless nights to DMK.”

“Tamil Nadu has decided Abki baar, 400 paar. For a developed India, we need 400 paar. For a developed India, we need 400 paar,” PM Modi said amid loud cheers and slogan-shouting by the crowd.

The PM also informed the gathering that his government was establishing seven mega textile parks in the country and Tamil Nadu was one of the states to have one such facility.

Notably, PM Modi has been leading the BJP’s South Push drive in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections 2024. On Monday, he held a mega roadshow in Coimbatore and received unprecedented surge of supporters.

BJP has set its eyes on Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in particular, in its Mission South and hopes to win as many seats in the Southern states, aiming to send 39 and 20 MPs to the Lok Sabha respectively.

