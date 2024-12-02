PM Modi, HM Shah wish BJP chief JP Nadda on his birthday

New Delhi, Dec 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended warm wishes to BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on his birthday, praising his significant contributions to the party and the nation.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi lauded Nadda's dedication and leadership, stating, "Birthday wishes to BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda Ji. I have known Nadda Ji for years and have witnessed his remarkable contributions to our Party."

"He has carried out every organisational, legislative, and executive responsibility with utmost diligence. He is at the forefront of efforts to ensure a healthier India. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi posted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Nadda, appreciating his leadership and role in strengthening India's health sector.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to BJP National President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda ji. Under your leadership, the organisation is witnessing a wonderful period of expansion and trust. Also, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, you are making a commendable contribution in strengthening the health sector of the country. I pray to God for your long life and good health," Shah wrote on X.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings, highlighting Nadda's simplicity and tenacity.

"Greetings and warm wishes to BJP National President J.P. Nadda ji on his birthday. His simplicity, humility, and tenacity are remarkable. He has been instrumental in scripting several success stories for the party. Naddaji is also making commendable efforts in strengthening India's health sector. Praying for his long and healthy life," Singh posted.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also extended his wishes, describing Nadda's public service as inspirational.

"Heartiest congratulations to the honourable national president of BJP, J.P. Nadda ji on his birthday. Your efficient leadership and commitment towards public service is an inspiration for all of us. I wish you a long and healthy life," he wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined in, conveying his blessings. "Heartiest congratulations to the Honorable National President of BJP and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda ji on his birthday! I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your healthy, long, and glorious life," he posted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor