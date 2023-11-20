PM Modi holds roadshow in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a road show in Bikaner city of poll-bound Rajasthan.

Amid tight security arrangements, the road show started from Junagadh and ended in Gokul. At least, 250 officers and 1200 policemen were deployed for security.

Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal was also accompanying Modi.

Stages for cultural programs were put up at seven places along the road for the Prime Minister where artists performed ‘Kalbelia’ dance.

Voting for 200 seats of Rajasthan Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 25 while the results will be declared on December 3.

