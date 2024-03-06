PM Modi in West Bengal: Women from Sandeshkhali to Attend Prime Minister's Rally in Barasat - Watch

Amid tussle between Bengal Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the custody of TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, Women from Sandeshkhali will going attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi rally in West Bengal's Barasat on Wednesday, March 6.

PM Modi will address women's rally today at Barasat ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Barasat is in the same North 24 Parganas district as Sandeshkhali, an island that has emerged as the biggest talking point in Bengal. The event is expected to be attended by some women from the area, which has made national headlines over allegations of sexual harassment, land grab and extortion against local Trinamool leaders led by Shahjahan.

Also Read | PM Modi Travels With School Students on India’s First Underwater Metro Train in Kolkata (Watch).

A local from Sandeshkhali saed, "We are going to PM Modi to urge him to ensure that we can cast our vote, justice for atrocities against women and peace."

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Women from Sandeshkhali to attend women's rally to be addressed by PM Modi in West Bengal's Barasat, today



A local from Sandeshkhali says, "We are going to PM Modi to urge him to ensure that we can cast our vote, justice for atrocities against women and peace." pic.twitter.com/8rYIY1IjQQ — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

To salmed Mamata Banerjee-led government in state, BJP leaders planned to get women from the island to the PM's event. Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores in Kolkata. Prime Minister also inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata.

"We want to live in peace. People like Shibu Hazra, Sheikh Shahjahan and Uttam Sardar should not come back. We can cast our votes ourselves," said a woman from Sandeshkhali who is travelling to Barasat to attend PM Modi's women's rally.

West Bengal | A woman from Sandeshkhali who is travelling to Barasat to attend PM Modi's women's rally says, "We want to live in peace. People like Shibu Hazra, Sheikh Shahjahan and Uttam Sardar should not come back. We can cast our votes ourselves..." pic.twitter.com/5Z65bg9Sb9 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Row: Mamata Banerjee Govt Refuses To Hand Over Shahjahan Sheikh to CBI.

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country's infrastructure development.