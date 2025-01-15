PM Modi inaugurates ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai, devotees praise his commitment to Sanatan works

Mumbai, Jan 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said, "The essence of all our religious texts and scriptures is the spirit of service. I am pleased that our government continues to work with this very spirit of service for the welfare of the people."

After the temple inauguration, some devotees spoke to IANS. One woman said: "Today is a historic day because the construction of this temple has been underway for a long time. Devotees faced many difficulties due to the absence of an ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai. But now, devotees will be able to visit the ISKCON temple here. We thank Prime Minister Modi for coming here and inaugurating this temple."

Another woman remarked: "Today is a special day not just for us but for all ISKCON devotees because we had been eagerly waiting for this moment. Earlier, we had to go to Juhu for ISKCON, but when we entered this new temple, we were moved."

Poonam pointed out: "We are very happy today that the ISKCON temple has been inaugurated. It would not have been possible for us to meet Prime Minister Modi, but today we heard him speak, and it was truly delightful. PM Modi has urged everyone to come together with a spirit of service."

Jitendra Chauhan said: "It's a magnificent temple. I’ve never seen a better one. We are overwhelmed with emotion. My wife brought me here. We are always eager to see PM Modi. He is always at the forefront when it comes to Sanatan works. We are deeply grateful to PM Modi."

Sunita Chauhan added: "We had been waiting for this day with great anticipation. We are very happy to have had the darshan today. We express our heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi."

