PM Modi inaugurates 'Namo Bharat’: All you need to know about India's 1st Rapid Rail Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service. The name of the rail service was changed from RapidX to NaMo Bharat. The train will connect the Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations. The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is set to be opened for passengers on Saturday. This historic moment marks the introduction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India. The priority section will have five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. An official had told news agency PTI that the trains will be operational between 6 am and 11 pm.

The foundation of the larger Delhi-Meerut corridor was laid by PM Modi in March 2019. RRTS trains prioritise passenger comfort with features like overhead storage, Wi-Fi, and charging options at each seat. Moreover, there will be a premium-class car with spacious seating, ample legroom, and coat hangers. Passengers can also find vending machines on board for added convenience. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were present at the inauguration ceremony. The RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system with a design speed of 180 kmph. CCTV cameras, an emergency door-opening mechanism and a button to communicate with a train operator are among the safety features of this train.

