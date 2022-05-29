PM Modi inaugurates state-of-the-art hospital in Gujarat

During a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art hospital in Atkot.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote," Glimpses from the programme in Atkot, Gujarat where a state-of-the-art hospital was inaugurated. In the last few years, Gujarat has made admirable progress in the health sector."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol.

PM Modi virtually inaugurated the plant located at Kalol in the Gandhinagar district ahead of his address at the seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir here.

