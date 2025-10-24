PM Modi is an idea, a source of inspiration: Maha Governor Acharya Devvrat

Mumbai, Oct 24 Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just the leader of India, he is an idea and a source of inspiration.

His life is a great example of service to humanity and unwavering dedication to the national interest. He was speaking after the release of a book titled “Modi's Mission” written by author Berjis Desai. Governor Devvrat said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took many seemingly impossible decisions in his life, such as revoking Article 370, resolving the Ram Janmabhoomi issue peacefully, and increasing India's prestige at the global level, which he mentioned as a testament to his strong will.

He further stated that PM Modi has not taken a single day off in his 25-year political career.

His practice is to work continuously for the service of the country, society and humanity. The Governor congratulated the author, Berjis Desai, and said that this book has touched upon various aspects of Prime Minister Modi's life in depth and this book will be inspiring for the younger generation. Everyone should read this book and get inspired in their lives through its thoughts.

“Prime Minister Modi is a symbol of the country's honour, his work is a source of pride for every Indian,” he asserted.

In his speech, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the foundation laid by PM Modi for India's development is indescribable.

“The book not only reviews the life of PM Modi, but also shows how a person's values, consciousness, and attitude towards striving for the nation are formed. The Prime Minister, after experiencing both the paths of service and renunciation, resolved to awaken nationalism through Sangh work. Under his leadership, the country has witnessed historic decisions like the abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram Temple, Citizenship Act or ban on triple talaq. Behind all these decisions, there is a sense of national consciousness,” he observed.

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi upheld the dignity of the judiciary and strengthened the institutions, adding that by maintaining a balance between the government and the judiciary, he has strengthened faith in democratic institutions.

Regarding the economy, CM Fadnavis said that through digital public infrastructure, India has surpassed even the developed economies of the world. Measures like demonetization, GST and income tax reforms have instilled a culture of tax compliance. “In a society that previously considered tax avoidance as ‘purusharth’ (an object of human pursuit), now tax compliance has emerged as a new value system,” he added.

“Prime Minister Modi considered the poor, farmers, youth and women as the center of India's aspirations. The foundation of a developed India lies in the advancement of these four components and the book ‘Modi's Mission’ is a mirror of India's development story,” said CM Fadnavis.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said PM Modi is not just a personality but the present and future of the country. His journey of achievement has been a struggle, but it is inspiring for every Indian. “The book is not just a biography of Narendra Modi, but a true story of his work. It is not possible to contain the scope of PM Modi's personality in one book, because he has made the impossible possible. The positive changes that have taken place in India in the last eleven years have been appreciated all over the world,” said DCM Shinde.

Shinde stated that although the world economy is reeling under crisis, India's economy has come to the fourth position and the dream of getting the third position will come true. Referring to initiatives like ‘Digital India’, ‘Make in India’, and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, he added that lifting 25 crore people out of poverty, making women self-reliant, and providing corruption-free administration — all this was possible due to PM Modi's leadership.

