PM Modi Lauds India-UAE Ties, Calls Them Partners in Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the strong partnership between India and the UAE, describing them as partners in progress and emphasizing their role as a model for global collaboration. Speaking at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in the UAE, Modi expressed India's desire for the partnership to continue strengthening.

Our partnership is getting stronger in all areas and reaching newer heights. It's India's wish that our partnership keeps getting stronger every passing day, he said.

Addressing the Indian community, Modi underscored the ties based on talent, innovation, and culture shared between the two nations. He also delivered a brief message in Arabic, emphasizing the deep-rooted cultural connections and the joint effort to shape a better future.

Modi commended the Indian community for their contributions and highlighted the significance of the friendship between India and the UAE. He expressed gratitude for the warm reception and overwhelming support received at the event, where he greeted the audience with a Namaskar amid chants of Modi, Modi.

Acknowledging the unity among attendees from various parts of the UAE and India, Modi emphasized the historic nature of the gathering. The event, held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, saw Modi reflecting on the enduring friendship between the two countries, symbolized by the echoing sentiments of unity and cooperation.

Modi concluded by expressing his heartfelt appreciation for the opportunity to connect with members of the Indian diaspora, referring to them as "family" and highlighting the significance of the memorable occasion.

According to a report of PTI, Recalling his first visit here in 2015, Modi said he was new to the central government at that time and it was the first UAE visit by any Indian prime minister in three decades. In ten years since then, it is my seventh visit to the UAE, Modi said. I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you, he said.