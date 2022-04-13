PM Modi lauds personnel involved in rescue op at Deoghar, says nation is proud of its capable forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the personnel involved in rescue operations at Jharkhand's Deoghar, where three people died in a cable car accident, and said that the nation is proud of its capable forces.

During his virtual interaction with them, PM Modi said, "For three days, our forces worked round the clock and completed a difficult rescue operation and saved the lives of many countrymen. I consider this to be the blessings of Baba Vaidyanath ji."

"The nation is proud that it has capable forces in the form of Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Police that has the strength to bring out the people from every crisis. We too learnt lessons from the accident (Trikut ropeway) and rescue mission. Your experience will be useful for the future," he added.

Further lauding the security personnel, PM Modi said that the patience shown by them during the rescue operation was commendable.

"If we face the toughest challenges with patience, success is bound to come. The patience shown by all of you during this rescue operation is commendable," he said.

The Prime Minister also condoled the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"We are very sad that we could not save some lives. Many have also been injured. We all have our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims and I wish all the injured a speedy recovery," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated and thanked those involved in the rescue operation.

"I congratulate and thank all representatives of NDRF, Air Force, ITBP, Army, District Administration because it was a very difficult operation which they carried out patiently. So many agencies, with good coordination, carried out the operation in such a short period of time with a minimum loss," Shah said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 stranded people from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in the Deoghar district. Three people died in the accident.

The operation was carried out in close coordination with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local administration and Army. IAF utilised two Mi-17 V5, one Mi-17, one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and one Cheetah to fly more than 26 hours in this effort. The operation was initiated in the early hours on Monday.

On Sunday, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. The IAF received the request for the rescue of 59 tourists stuck in the ropeway service.

Notably, the Dhanbad-based government agency Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), had conducted a safety audit about three weeks ago of the 1,770m-long steel rope used to haul the cable cars -- and reported that its condition was 'satisfactory'.

The audit was done under the title 'Evaluation and advice on the present condition of haulage rope of detachable grip mono cable passenger ropeway of Trikut Pahar, Deoghar Jharkhand. However, in its recommendation, the agency stated that the rope needs extra attention as it is more than seven years old.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand's Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday admitted that "there have been some lapses" from the state government in the Deoghar cable-car mishap.

( With inputs from ANI )

